Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 208,048 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 139,429 shares.The stock last traded at $46.70 and had previously closed at $46.15.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.24 and its 200 day moving average is $45.03.

Get Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSTA. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 612.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $678,726,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.