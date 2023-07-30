Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 104,249 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 68,783 shares.The stock last traded at $58.47 and had previously closed at $58.08.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $771.80 million, a PE ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.55.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 368.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 270,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,580,000 after buying an additional 213,127 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 319,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,183,000 after acquiring an additional 119,855 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 678.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 118,286 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 160.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 187,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,492,000 after buying an additional 115,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 195.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 135,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,141,000 after acquiring an additional 89,857 shares during the period.

About Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

