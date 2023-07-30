First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Stephens

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Stephens from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stephens’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on First Bancshares in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on First Bancshares from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

NASDAQ:FBMS opened at $30.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.50. The company has a market cap of $955.41 million, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.87. First Bancshares has a 52-week low of $22.82 and a 52-week high of $35.90.

First Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FBMS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $77.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.40 million. First Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 21.96%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Bancshares will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBMS. FMR LLC lifted its stake in First Bancshares by 100.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in First Bancshares by 174.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

