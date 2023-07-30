First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of First Bancshares from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of First Bancshares from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

First Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of First Bancshares stock opened at $30.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $955.41 million, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.50. First Bancshares has a one year low of $22.82 and a one year high of $35.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Bancshares

First Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FBMS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $77.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.40 million. First Bancshares had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 12.58%. Research analysts expect that First Bancshares will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBMS. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in First Bancshares by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in First Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in First Bancshares by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 4,538 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Bancshares by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 4,980 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in First Bancshares by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,726,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,122,000 after purchasing an additional 86,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

First Bancshares Company Profile

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

