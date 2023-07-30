First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 711,890 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,300 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $15,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the fourth quarter worth about $365,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 2.2% in the first quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 1,023,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,279,000 after acquiring an additional 22,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

First Financial Bancorp. Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ FFBC opened at $23.03 on Friday. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12-month low of $17.99 and a 12-month high of $26.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.30 and a 200 day moving average of $22.08.

First Financial Bancorp. Dividend Announcement

First Financial Bancorp. ( NASDAQ:FFBC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $212.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.34 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is 33.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FFBC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

First Financial Bancorp. Profile

(Free Report)

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.