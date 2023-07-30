First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,968 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,869 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in First Foundation were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Foundation by 8.2% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in First Foundation by 87.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 138,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 64,820 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in First Foundation by 6.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in First Foundation by 14.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 261,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,352,000 after purchasing an additional 33,771 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in First Foundation by 161.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 10,743 shares during the period. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Foundation alerts:

Insider Transactions at First Foundation

In related news, Director Max Briggs purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.69 per share, with a total value of $46,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 46,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,077.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 17,610 shares of company stock valued at $80,604. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Foundation Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FFWM opened at $6.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. First Foundation Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.69 and a 12-month high of $22.01. The company has a market cap of $390.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.88.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). First Foundation had a negative net margin of 28.10% and a positive return on equity of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $70.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.17 million. Equities analysts expect that First Foundation Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Foundation Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded First Foundation from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush upped their price target on First Foundation from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on First Foundation in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on First Foundation from $18.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Foundation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.88.

About First Foundation

(Free Report)

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.