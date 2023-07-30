First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Stephens

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Stephens from $32.00 to $34.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stephens’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.40% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Mid Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on First Mid Bancshares from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

Get First Mid Bancshares alerts:

First Mid Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of FMBH opened at $30.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $626.58 million, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. First Mid Bancshares has a one year low of $21.77 and a one year high of $39.60.

Insider Transactions at First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FMBH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.08. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 22.92%. The company had revenue of $65.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.80 million. As a group, research analysts predict that First Mid Bancshares will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Clay M. Dean bought 1,000 shares of First Mid Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.22 per share, with a total value of $25,220.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,379 shares in the company, valued at $261,758.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Mid Bancshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 131.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 353.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 180.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 311.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Mid Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. 36.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Mid Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mid Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.