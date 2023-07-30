First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on First Solar from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on First Solar from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on First Solar from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim upped their price target on First Solar from $277.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $194.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.04.

First Solar Stock Performance

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $208.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $194.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.74 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.08. First Solar has a fifty-two week low of $90.16 and a fifty-two week high of $232.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $548.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.66 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 3,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $816,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,667,105. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other First Solar news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 3,000 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.52, for a total value of $562,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,939.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 3,982 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $816,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,181 shares in the company, valued at $17,667,105. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,430 shares of company stock worth $13,561,727 in the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,341 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Featured Articles

