First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) Short Interest Up 16.7% in July

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the June 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTXO. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after buying an additional 5,215 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 24,280 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,236,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,015,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF stock opened at $23.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.39 million, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.11. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 1-year low of $18.66 and a 1-year high of $30.58.

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a $0.2506 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

The First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Banks index. The fund tracks an index composed of the most liquid US banking companies. Holdings are selected by their liquidity, and weighted based on volatility, value, and growth factors. FTXO was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

