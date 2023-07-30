First Watch Restaurant Group (FWRG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $211.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.34 million. First Watch Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 2.22% and a net margin of 1.51%. On average, analysts expect First Watch Restaurant Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

First Watch Restaurant Group stock opened at $18.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.47. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.97. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $19.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

FWRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.44.

In other First Watch Restaurant Group news, Director David Paresky sold 450,000 shares of First Watch Restaurant Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total value of $7,389,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,089,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,754,253.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,475,000 shares of company stock valued at $118,915,750. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in First Watch Restaurant Group by 170.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in First Watch Restaurant Group by 355.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in First Watch Restaurant Group by 574.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 5,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in First Watch Restaurant Group by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bradenton, Florida.

