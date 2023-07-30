FirstService (TSE:FSV) Price Target Raised to C$173.00

FirstService (TSE:FSV – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:FSV) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$165.00 to C$173.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 14.91% from the company’s previous close.

FirstService Stock Performance

Shares of FSV stock opened at C$203.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 56.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 107.75 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$199.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$193.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.54. FirstService has a 12 month low of C$152.30 and a 12 month high of C$212.04.

FirstService (TSE:FSV – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.69 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.48 billion. FirstService had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 13.36%. Analysts forecast that FirstService will post 5.9753157 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

