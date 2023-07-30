Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Stock Holdings Boosted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 539,776 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fluor were worth $16,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FLR. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Fluor by 1,186.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Fluor in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Fluor in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fluor in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fluor by 665.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FLR opened at $30.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Fluor Co. has a twelve month low of $23.03 and a twelve month high of $38.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.81, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.33.

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.09). Fluor had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Fluor’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FLR shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Fluor from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fluor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fluor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.86.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

