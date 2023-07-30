Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) Price Target Increased to $89.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from $81.00 to $89.00 in a research report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FBIN. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.18.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations stock opened at $71.73 on Friday. Fortune Brands Innovations has a 1 year low of $49.51 and a 1 year high of $77.14. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.84%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Innovations will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortune Brands Innovations news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 4,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.78, for a total transaction of $318,046.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,130.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortune Brands Innovations

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 86.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

