Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 594 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FOX. Norges Bank bought a new position in FOX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,611,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in FOX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,124,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in FOX by 501.3% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,344,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,237,000 after buying an additional 1,120,492 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in FOX by 378.4% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,062,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,222,000 after buying an additional 840,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in FOX by 88.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,272,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,304,000 after buying an additional 597,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $3,362,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 157,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,295,587.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

FOX Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:FOX opened at $31.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.92. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $34.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.00.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 7.84%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

