Frances Arnold Sells 230 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $30,118.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,745,432.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Thursday, June 29th, Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $28,804.80.

On Wednesday, May 31st, Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total value of $29,695.20.

On Thursday, May 25th, Frances Arnold sold 950 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $118,987.50.

Alphabet stock opened at $133.01 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $134.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.29 and its 200-day moving average is $109.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 142.9% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

