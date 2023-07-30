Frances Arnold Sells 230 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $30,118.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,745,432.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Frances Arnold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 29th, Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $28,804.80.

On Wednesday, May 31st, Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total transaction of $29,695.20.

On Thursday, May 25th, Frances Arnold sold 950 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $118,987.50.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $132.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.17. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $133.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.73.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $16,688,000. Markel Corp lifted its stake in Alphabet by 17.0% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its stake in Alphabet by 5.9% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,654,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 23.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $900,929,000 after acquiring an additional 61,427 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in Alphabet by 20.4% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.19.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

