Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) PT Lowered to GBX 590

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 620 ($7.95) to GBX 590 ($7.57) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group raised Fresnillo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Fresnillo from GBX 650 ($8.33) to GBX 600 ($7.69) in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on Fresnillo from GBX 630 ($8.08) to GBX 525 ($6.73) in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Fresnillo from GBX 700 ($8.98) to GBX 670 ($8.59) in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Fresnillo from GBX 660 ($8.46) to GBX 620 ($7.95) in a research note on Thursday.

Fresnillo Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:FNLPF opened at $7.86 on Friday. Fresnillo has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.04.

Fresnillo Company Profile

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Juanicipio. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include the Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states; and Juanicipio mine located in the state of Zacatecas.

