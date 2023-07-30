Frontier Group (ULCC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Frontier Group had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $848.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $856.88 million. On average, analysts expect Frontier Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Frontier Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ULCC opened at $9.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Frontier Group has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $15.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Frontier Group

Institutional Trading of Frontier Group

In other Frontier Group news, CEO Barry Biffle sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total value of $922,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,132,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,439,372.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Barry Biffle sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total transaction of $922,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,132,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,439,372.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Howard Diamond sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total value of $562,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,410,240.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 722,090 shares of company stock valued at $6,037,693. Insiders own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 393.2% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 294,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 234,948 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Frontier Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 830,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,173,000 after buying an additional 24,732 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Frontier Group by 269.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 87,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 64,038 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Frontier Group during the first quarter worth about $1,608,000. Finally, Brookfield Corp ON purchased a new position in Frontier Group during the first quarter worth about $1,691,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on ULCC. Bank of America cut their price target on Frontier Group from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Frontier Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Susquehanna cut Frontier Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, 500.com restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.36.

Frontier Group Company Profile

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers in United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Featured Stories

