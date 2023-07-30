Gartner (IT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.47 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.84. Gartner had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 772.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Gartner to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner Price Performance

IT stock opened at $350.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $349.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $332.38. Gartner has a 12-month low of $261.32 and a 12-month high of $377.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at Gartner

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $366.00 price target on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $359.13.

In related news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 11,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.53, for a total transaction of $3,820,870.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,145,702 shares in the company, valued at $395,874,412.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Gartner news, SVP William James Wartinbee III sold 1,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.29, for a total transaction of $324,546.03. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,566,717.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 11,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.53, for a total transaction of $3,820,870.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,145,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,874,412.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,115 shares of company stock worth $7,815,611 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Gartner

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Gartner by 4.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 241,717 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $78,744,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Gartner by 11.2% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,081 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 263.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 199.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,916 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 7,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 46,044 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,000,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gartner Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.