Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 163,397 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 108% from the previous session’s volume of 78,510 shares.The stock last traded at $19.30 and had previously closed at $23.36.

Genelux Stock Down 9.4 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNLX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Genelux in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Genelux during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Genelux in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Genelux during the second quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Genelux during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Genelux Company Profile

Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary, modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small-cell lung cancer.

