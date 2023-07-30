General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Short Interest Update

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,030,000 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the June 30th total of 2,590,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $244.00 to $258.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, Director Mark Malcolm purchased 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $214.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,009.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,009. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Dynamics

General Dynamics Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,318,574 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,567,701,000 after acquiring an additional 20,225 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 6.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,228,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $962,711,000 after purchasing an additional 259,855 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 325.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,857,786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $155,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,369 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $630,466,000. Finally, Edmp Inc. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 21,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,642,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,442 shares during the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $222.64 on Friday. General Dynamics has a 52 week low of $202.35 and a 52 week high of $256.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $213.41 and its 200-day moving average is $221.55. The firm has a market cap of $60.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.39.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.35%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

