Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Shares Gap Down to $9.78

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.78, but opened at $9.55. Genesis Energy shares last traded at $9.61, with a volume of 65,402 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genesis Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Genesis Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day moving average of $10.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -240.00 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Genesis Energy ( NYSE:GEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.34). Genesis Energy had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $790.60 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,500.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEL. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Genesis Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Genesis Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Genesis Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Genesis Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

