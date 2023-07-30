Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,211,637 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 151% from the previous session’s volume of 483,049 shares.The stock last traded at $42.06 and had previously closed at $39.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GMAB shares. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Genmab A/S from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $752.20.

Genmab A/S Stock Up 6.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $27.90 billion, a PE ratio of 38.06, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S ( NASDAQ:GMAB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $411.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.27 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 34.34%. On average, analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GMAB. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Genmab A/S during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 309.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 69.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Genmab A/S by 611.1% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. 6.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

