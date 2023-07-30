Gentherm (THRM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $363.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.56 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Gentherm to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Gentherm Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:THRM opened at $57.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.53 and a beta of 1.36. Gentherm has a 12 month low of $49.45 and a 12 month high of $76.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.69 and its 200 day moving average is $61.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, SVP Barbara J. Runyon sold 3,748 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $224,317.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,824.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Gentherm by 27.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,793 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,942,000 after acquiring an additional 17,552 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 1,762.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 403,123 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,356,000 after buying an additional 381,483 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,171,605 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,788,000 after buying an additional 19,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentherm in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,450,000. 96.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

THRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Gentherm from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.67.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

Featured Articles

