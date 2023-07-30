Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 255.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the third quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 36.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GIL shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Gildan Activewear in a report on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on Gildan Activewear from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Gildan Activewear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.58.

Gildan Activewear Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:GIL opened at $31.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $34.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.97.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.06). Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $702.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Gildan Activewear Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a $0.186 dividend. This is a positive change from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.41%.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

