Global Payments (GPN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.43 per share for the quarter. Global Payments has set its FY 2023 guidance at $10.32-$10.44 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $10.32-10.44 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.09. Global Payments had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Global Payments to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $108.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Global Payments has a 12 month low of $92.27 and a 12 month high of $136.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.17. The company has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.68, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.99.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -212.77%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GPN. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $127.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Payments

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPN. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 10.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Global Payments by 7.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Global Payments by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,288,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,366,000 after purchasing an additional 48,605 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Global Payments by 259.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after buying an additional 12,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Global Payments in the first quarter valued at $766,000. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Payments

(Get Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.