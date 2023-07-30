Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Short Interest Up 17.3% in July

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,210,000 shares, an increase of 17.3% from the June 30th total of 3,590,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,445,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.
Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BOTZ opened at $29.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.28. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF has a 12 month low of $17.33 and a 12 month high of $30.26.
Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Company Profile
The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides market- cap selected and weighted exposure to companies involved in the development and production of robots or artificial intelligence. BOTZ was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.
