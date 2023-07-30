Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Short Interest Up 17.3% in July

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,210,000 shares, an increase of 17.3% from the June 30th total of 3,590,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,445,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BOTZ opened at $29.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.28. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF has a 12 month low of $17.33 and a 12 month high of $30.26.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOTZ. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 300.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000.

The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides market- cap selected and weighted exposure to companies involved in the development and production of robots or artificial intelligence. BOTZ was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

