Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 883 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $2,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Globe Life in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Globe Life in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Globe Life from $130.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Globe Life in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Globe Life in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Globe Life from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.86.

Globe Life Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE GL opened at $112.19 on Friday. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.23 and a 52 week high of $123.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.03. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.79.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 15.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 10.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Cheryl Alston sold 16,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.81, for a total transaction of $1,816,147.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,756.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Stories

