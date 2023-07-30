Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Shares Acquired by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $2,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GMED. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 160.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 450 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 439 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Globus Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in Globus Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Globus Medical

In related news, Director Dan Lemaitre sold 43,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $2,475,781.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $615,384. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Price Performance

Globus Medical stock opened at $60.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.05 and its 200-day moving average is $60.04. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.92 and a 12 month high of $80.04.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $276.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.05 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 18.82%. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on GMED shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on Globus Medical from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.30.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

