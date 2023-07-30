GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.75.

GDDY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on GoDaddy from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $234,928.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 275,141 shares in the company, valued at $20,737,377.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $25,701.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,561,817.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $234,928.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,737,377.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,586 shares of company stock worth $1,095,836. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 119.4% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy stock opened at $74.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69 and a beta of 0.96. GoDaddy has a 1 year low of $64.65 and a 1 year high of $85.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.31 and a 200-day moving average of $75.63.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.22). GoDaddy had a net margin of 8.03% and a negative return on equity of 95.00%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. GoDaddy’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that GoDaddy will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

