Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.25 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 410.77% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gold Resource in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Gold Resource alerts:

Gold Resource Price Performance

Gold Resource stock opened at $0.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.18. Gold Resource has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Gold Resource

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GORO. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Gold Resource in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Gold Resource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Gold Resource in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Gold Resource in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Gold Resource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 25.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.