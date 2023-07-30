Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. 1000 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GUSA) Hits New 52-Week High at $39.67

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. 1000 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GUSA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $39.67 and last traded at $39.67, with a volume of 19 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.25.
Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. 1000 Equity ETF Stock Up 1.1 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.91 and a 200 day moving average of $36.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.01.
About Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. 1000 Equity ETF
The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. 1000 Equity ETF (GUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive GBS United States 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 US large-cap companies selected and weighted by market-cap. GUSA was launched on Apr 5, 2022 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. 1000 Equity ETF
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. 1000 Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. 1000 Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.