Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. 1000 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GUSA) Hits New 52-Week High at $39.67

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. 1000 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GUSA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $39.67 and last traded at $39.67, with a volume of 19 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.25.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. 1000 Equity ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.91 and a 200 day moving average of $36.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.01.

About Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. 1000 Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. 1000 Equity ETF (GUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive GBS United States 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 US large-cap companies selected and weighted by market-cap. GUSA was launched on Apr 5, 2022 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

