Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $30.89 and last traded at $30.77, with a volume of 85703 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.94.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 179.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gorman-Rupp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Gorman-Rupp Trading Up 10.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $805.56 million, a PE ratio of 78.90 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.40.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $160.47 million for the quarter. Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 6.96%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Gorman-Rupp during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 59.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gorman-Rupp Company Profile

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high-pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

