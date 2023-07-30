GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) Trading 11% Higher

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG – Get Free Report) shares traded up 11% on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.44 and last traded at $6.44. 30,705 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 61% from the average session volume of 19,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.80.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GreenTree Hospitality Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 17.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group during the first quarter valued at $212,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in the 4th quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 300,895.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 63,188 shares in the last quarter.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Company Profile

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree Inns brand in the People's Republic of China. It also engages in investment holding activities; and provision of information technology services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

