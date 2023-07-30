Guggenheim Increases McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target to $330.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Guggenheim from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Guggenheim’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $346.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Gordon Haskett boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.55.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $294.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $291.36 and a 200-day moving average of $281.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s has a 12 month low of $230.58 and a 12 month high of $299.35.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 133.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total transaction of $1,008,182.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,641 shares of company stock valued at $6,369,137 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McDonald’s

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 18.5% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 218 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association grew its stake in McDonald’s by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 8,385 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% during the first quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.2% in the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.