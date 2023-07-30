Handelsbanken Downgrades Swedencare AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDCF) to Market Perform

Swedencare AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDCF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Handelsbanken from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Swedencare AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of Swedencare AB (publ) stock opened at C$3.45 on Friday. Swedencare AB has a 1 year low of C$2.44 and a 1 year high of C$10.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.45 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.08.

Swedencare AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedencare AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells animal healthcare products for cats, dogs, and horses in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers products and solutions for the pets wellbeing under the Camon name; animal nutritional supplements, treats, and grooming products under the Healthy Breeds name; pet supplements and topical products for various therapeutic areas, such as orthopedics, behavior, dermatology, odontostomatology, algology, gastroenterology, urology, nephrology, and ophthalmology under the Innovet name; and support and solutions for the veterinary community under the Stratford Animal Health name.

