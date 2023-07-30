Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Purchases 660 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,105,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,247,000 after buying an additional 17,440 shares during the period. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% in the first quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 31.8% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 161,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,052,000 after purchasing an additional 39,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $4,342,000. Institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,092,484. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $3,406,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 102,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,491,182.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares in the company, valued at $15,092,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,163 shares of company stock valued at $7,928,856. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.60.

Shares of JNJ opened at $174.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.43 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $161.76 and its 200-day moving average is $161.21. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $150.11 and a fifty-two week high of $181.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.01%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 96.36%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

