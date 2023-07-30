Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,067.11 ($13.68).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HL shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,190 ($15.26) to GBX 1,230 ($15.77) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 850 ($10.90) to GBX 880 ($11.28) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th.

Shares of LON:HL opened at GBX 873.40 ($11.20) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,647.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 824.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 830.29.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; and fund dealing services.

