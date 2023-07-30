Harmony Biosciences (HRMY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 1st. Analysts expect Harmony Biosciences to post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 40.19% and a return on equity of 49.67%. The business had revenue of $119.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.21 million. On average, analysts expect Harmony Biosciences to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

Harmony Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of Harmony Biosciences stock opened at $35.21 on Friday. Harmony Biosciences has a twelve month low of $29.81 and a twelve month high of $62.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harmony Biosciences

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the first quarter worth $299,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the first quarter worth $295,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the first quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 609.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 4,983 shares in the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HRMY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.89.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. It offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.