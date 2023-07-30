Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 0.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 0.6% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 26,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Hasbro by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HAS shares. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Hasbro from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.82.

HAS stock opened at $62.70 on Friday. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $45.75 and a one year high of $84.19. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 72.91, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.06 million. Hasbro had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 325.59%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

