Head-To-Head Analysis: Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) and Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTIW)

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) and Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTIW) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.4% of Seagate Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Seagate Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Seagate Technology and Rigetti Computing’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seagate Technology $7.38 billion 1.78 $1.65 billion ($2.55) -24.88 Rigetti Computing $13.20 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

Seagate Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Rigetti Computing.

This table compares Seagate Technology and Rigetti Computing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seagate Technology -7.16% -69.08% -0.86% Rigetti Computing N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Seagate Technology and Rigetti Computing, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seagate Technology 2 11 9 0 2.32 Rigetti Computing 0 0 0 0 N/A

Seagate Technology currently has a consensus price target of $64.74, suggesting a potential upside of 2.03%. Given Seagate Technology’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Seagate Technology is more favorable than Rigetti Computing.

Summary

Seagate Technology beats Rigetti Computing on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives. The company also offers legacy applications comprising Mission Critical HDDs and SSDs; external storage solutions under the Seagate Ultra Touch, One Touch, and Expansion product lines, as well as under the LaCie brand name; desktop drives; notebook drives, DVR HDDs, and gaming SSDs. In addition, it provides Lyve edge-to-cloud mass capacity platform. The company sells its products primarily to OEMs, distributors, and retailers. Seagate Technology Holdings plc was founded in 1978 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

About Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing, Inc. operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

