Head-To-Head Contrast: Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) vs. FieldPoint Petroleum (OTCMKTS:FPPP)

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) and FieldPoint Petroleum (OTCMKTS:FPPP – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Repsol shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Repsol shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of FieldPoint Petroleum shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Repsol alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Repsol and FieldPoint Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repsol 4.82% 22.53% 10.06% FieldPoint Petroleum N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repsol $78.85 billion 0.25 $4.48 billion $2.40 6.30 FieldPoint Petroleum N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Repsol and FieldPoint Petroleum’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Repsol has higher revenue and earnings than FieldPoint Petroleum.

Risk & Volatility

Repsol has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FieldPoint Petroleum has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Repsol and FieldPoint Petroleum, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Repsol 1 5 3 0 2.22 FieldPoint Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A

Repsol presently has a consensus target price of $15.75, suggesting a potential upside of 4.24%.

Summary

Repsol beats FieldPoint Petroleum on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Repsol

(Get Free Report)

Repsol, S.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG). Its Commercial and Renewables segment engages in the low carbon power generation and renewable sources; sale of gas and power; mobility and sale of oil products; and liquified petroleum gas activities. The company also offers asphalt products; installs, operates, and manages service stations; provides maritime services; constructs and operates oil refineries; explores and produces hydrocarbons; offers human resource services; distributes and supplies electricity; and develops new energy source, solar, and wind projects, as well as produces and sells chemical products and lubricants. In addition, it is involved in fuel and special products marketing, research, trading and transport, insurance and reinsurance, safety, and financing activities; development of production processes, storage, transport, use, consumption, and transformation of hydrogen; decarbonization activities; and promotion, design, construction, and operation of molecular recycling facilities. Further, the company produces synthetic oil cloths; and invests in liquefaction plant project. The company was formerly known as Repsol YPF, S.A. and changed its name to Repsol, S.A. in May 2012. Repsol, S.A. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

About FieldPoint Petroleum

(Get Free Report)

FieldPoint Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its principal properties include Block A-49, Spraberry Trend, and Serbin Field, Texas; Sulimar Field, New Mexico; West Allen Field, Oklahoma; and Longwood Field, Louisiana. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas. On June 24, 2020, FieldPoint Petroleum Corporation filed a voluntary petition for Liquidation under Chapter 7 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Repsol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repsol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.