Head-To-Head Contrast: The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR) versus MicroAlgo (NASDAQ:MLGO)

The Glimpse Group and MicroAlgo are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

The Glimpse Group has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MicroAlgo has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares The Glimpse Group and MicroAlgo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Glimpse Group -78.62% -35.70% -24.18% MicroAlgo N/A -28.44% -14.92%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Glimpse Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 MicroAlgo 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for The Glimpse Group and MicroAlgo, as provided by MarketBeat.

The Glimpse Group currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 93.37%. Given The Glimpse Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe The Glimpse Group is more favorable than MicroAlgo.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The Glimpse Group and MicroAlgo’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Glimpse Group $7.27 million 6.98 -$5.97 million ($0.78) -4.64 MicroAlgo $87.13 million 1.19 -$6.96 million N/A N/A

The Glimpse Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MicroAlgo.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.2% of The Glimpse Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of MicroAlgo shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.9% of The Glimpse Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of MicroAlgo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

The Glimpse Group beats MicroAlgo on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Glimpse Group

The Glimpse Group, Inc., a virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D interactive digital models and experiences in AR; Adept XR Learning, which provides VR/AR solutions for higher education learning and corporate training; PostReality that offers AR presentation tools for design, creation, and collaboration; D6 VR, which provides VR/AR data visualization, data-analysis tools, and collaboration for financial services and other data intensive industries; Immersive Health Group, a VR/AR platform for evidence-based and outcome driven healthcare solutions; and Foretell Reality, a social VR platform for behavioral health, support groups, collaboration, and soft skills training. The company also provides Pagoni VR that offers VR broadcasting solutions and environments for events, education, media and entertainment; Early Adopter, which provides AR/VR solutions for K-12 education; AUGGD that offers AR software and solutions for the architecture, engineering, and construction segments; and Glimpse Turkey for developing and creating 3D models for QReal. In addition, it offers XR Terra that provides immersive technologies for teaching courses and training; Sector 5 Digital for corporate immersive experiences and events; PulpoAR, an AR try-on technology that targets the beauty and cosmetics industry; and Brightline Interactive, which offers immersive and interactive experiences, training scenarios, and simulations for government and commercial customers. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About MicroAlgo

MicroAlgo Inc. develops and delivers central processing algorithm solutions to customers in internet advertisement, gaming, and intelligent chip industries in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Central Processing Algorithm Services, and Intelligent Chips and Services. It offers services that includes algorithm optimization, accelerating computing power without the need for hardware upgrades, data processing, and data intelligence services. The company also engages in the resale of intelligent chips and accessories; and provision of software development. MicroAlgo Inc. is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China. MicroAlgo Inc. is a subsidiary of WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc.

