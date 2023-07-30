Head-To-Head Survey: Jeffs’ Brands (NASDAQ:JFBR) vs. NuZee (NASDAQ:NUZE)

NuZee (NASDAQ:NUZE – Get Free Report) and Jeffs’ Brands (NASDAQ:JFBR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for NuZee and Jeffs’ Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NuZee 0 0 1 0 3.00 Jeffs’ Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NuZee $3.29 million 1.90 -$11.80 million ($15.83) -0.51 Jeffs’ Brands $5.86 million 0.95 -$2.20 million N/A N/A

This table compares NuZee and Jeffs’ Brands’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Jeffs’ Brands has higher revenue and earnings than NuZee.

Profitability

This table compares NuZee and Jeffs’ Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NuZee -301.37% -117.41% -94.25% Jeffs’ Brands N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.2% of NuZee shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Jeffs’ Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.5% of NuZee shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 51.3% of Jeffs’ Brands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Jeffs’ Brands beats NuZee on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NuZee

NuZee, Inc., a specialty coffee company, engages in the manufacture, packing, and sale of single serve coffee and tea bag-style coffee for coffee roasters and food service companies in North America and South Korea. The company provides its products under Coffee Blenders and Twin Peaks brands. NuZee, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas.

About Jeffs’ Brands

Jeffs' Brands Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company. It engages in the sale of various consumer products on Amazon online marketplace. The company offers knife-sharpening sets, sharpeners, and nonslip rubber bases under the KnifePlanet brand; steel-tip dart sets under the CC-Exquisite brand; car door pet scratches protectors under the PetEvo brand; bag sets, including adjustable stands and boxing gloves, and party supply kits for children under the Whoobli brand; and products for filtering and purifying air in vehicles under the Zendora brand. It also provides pet hair removers for cats and dogs under the Wellted brand; and pest control products. In addition, the company owns and operates Wellution, an Amazon food supplements and cosmetics brand. It offers its products primarily to individual online consumers. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Bnei Brak, Israel.

