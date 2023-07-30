Head to Head Survey: Viper Networks (OTCMKTS:VPER) & American Well (NYSE:AMWL)

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Free Report) and Viper Networks (OTCMKTS:VPER – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares American Well and Viper Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Well -216.13% -26.40% -23.33% Viper Networks N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

American Well has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viper Networks has a beta of -0.11, meaning that its share price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

48.8% of American Well shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Viper Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.9% of American Well shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares American Well and Viper Networks’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Well $276.96 million 2.37 -$270.43 million ($2.14) -1.09 Viper Networks N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Viper Networks has lower revenue, but higher earnings than American Well.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for American Well and Viper Networks, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Well 0 5 3 0 2.38 Viper Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A

American Well currently has a consensus price target of $4.28, indicating a potential upside of 82.69%. Given American Well’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe American Well is more favorable than Viper Networks.

Summary

American Well beats Viper Networks on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access for quality care. The company's products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; comprehensive behavioral health; ED triage; pediatrics; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; and retail health, school health, and home settings. Its application offers telehealth urgent care; primary care; chronic care; digital therapy; teledermatology; manage Medicaid; behavior health; online nutrition counselling; sleep; women's health; employee assistance program therapy; and musculoskeletal care. The company also provides telemedicine equipment, including telemedicine carts, peripherals, tyto care, hospital TV kits, and telehealth tablets. American Well Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Viper Networks

Viper Networks, Inc. manufactures and distributes LED lighting products. The company provides CyberGrab; Vnet, a communication application; Viper unified communications platform for carriers and providers; VRoom; parking lot lightings system; and solar power and telecom systems, as well as intelligent lighting solutions with camera, sensor, and wireless technologies. Its products are used in street, roadway, security, parking lot, and billboard lighting. Viper Networks, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Troy, Michigan.

