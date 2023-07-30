HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Short Interest Up 17.2% in July

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,610,000 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the June 30th total of 3,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 596,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at HealthEquity

In related news, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 10,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $652,929.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,334 shares in the company, valued at $4,521,772.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 19,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $1,177,630.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,475.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 10,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $652,929.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,521,772.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HealthEquity

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its position in HealthEquity by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 54,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after buying an additional 12,545 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $551,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Finally, Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in HealthEquity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $328,000. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Price Performance

NASDAQ HQY opened at $64.79 on Friday. HealthEquity has a fifty-two week low of $48.86 and a fifty-two week high of $79.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -647.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.81.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 5th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $244.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.85 million. On average, analysts anticipate that HealthEquity will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on HQY. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on HealthEquity from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.33.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Recommended Stories

