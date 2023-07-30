Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:HWEL) Short Interest Up 16.7% in July

Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:HWEL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the June 30th total of 1,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 111,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at $23,620,000. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its stake in Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I by 516.4% in the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 708,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,191,000 after purchasing an additional 593,842 shares during the last quarter. Kim LLC acquired a new position in Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at $3,348,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at $2,942,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I by 865.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 306,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 274,400 shares during the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I Trading Down 0.3 %

HWEL opened at $10.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.17. Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $10.80.

About Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I

Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire technology-enabled companies in the healthcare industry.

