Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) PT Raised to $20.00

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Stephens from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stephens’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Heritage Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Heritage Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Heritage Financial from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Heritage Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st.

Get Heritage Financial alerts:

Heritage Financial Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:HFWA opened at $18.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.08 and its 200-day moving average is $21.28. The firm has a market cap of $657.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.55. Heritage Financial has a 12 month low of $14.85 and a 12 month high of $34.34.

Insider Transactions at Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial ( NASDAQ:HFWA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 27.55%. The firm had revenue of $77.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Heritage Financial will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Heritage Financial news, Director Brian Charneski purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.88 per share, for a total transaction of $79,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,675 shares in the company, valued at $217,159. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Heritage Financial

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,625,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 3,419.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 307,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,410,000 after purchasing an additional 298,376 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,193,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,148,000 after buying an additional 254,391 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 852.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 248,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after buying an additional 222,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage Financial during the 4th quarter worth $5,248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Financial

(Get Free Report)

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.