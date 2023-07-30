Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.73.

A number of brokerages have commented on HPE. StockNews.com lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 0.6 %

HPE stock opened at $17.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.41 and a 200-day moving average of $15.71. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $11.90 and a fifty-two week high of $17.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 3.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 33,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $534,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,776 shares in the company, valued at $156,416. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 9,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $155,737.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,455. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 33,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $534,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 454,635 shares of company stock valued at $7,327,919 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HPE. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.4% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 27,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 43,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 102,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

