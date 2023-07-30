Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 617,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,097 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $14,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Community Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 27,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 94,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 23,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 316.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.71.

Shares of Highwoods Properties stock opened at $25.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.45 and a 52-week high of $35.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 138.89%.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

